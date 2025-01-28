Left Menu

Controversial Bill Threatens Free Speech in Pakistan

Pakistan's Senate passes a controversial bill granting the government powers to fine and imprison social media users for disinformation. Critics argue this suppresses free speech. The bill will now proceed to President Asif Ali Zardari for signing. Opposition parties plan to challenge the legislation in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Pakistan

On Tuesday, Pakistan's upper house of parliament approved a polarizing bill that many critics contend curtails freedom of speech. The legislation, having previously been passed by the lower house, now heads to President Asif Ali Zardari for final approval.

If signed into law, the bill would empower the government to levy fines and imprison social media users who disseminate what it defines as disinformation. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act allows authorities to establish an agency to block content deemed “unlawful and offensive,” targeting posts critical of judges, the military, and parliamentary bodies.

Despite significant opposition, with lawmakers like Shibli Faraz voicing swift opposition and concerns over the lack of stakeholder consultation, the bill moves forward. PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, vows to contest the bill in court citing it as a tool to stifle free expression under the guise of fighting fake news. The government defends the law as necessary to check misinformation amid heightened media censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

