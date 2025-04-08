Left Menu

China's AI Disinformation Tactics Stir Tensions with Taiwan

China is accused of using AI to spread disinformation against Taiwan to create societal division. Taiwan's National Security Bureau noted a rise in manipulative messages on social media. The conflict escalates amidst military drills and heightened 'grey-zone' tactics by China, troubling global allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China has intensified its use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to spread disinformation against Taiwan, aiming to divide the island's public, according to Taiwan's National Security Bureau.

The report indicates that alongside increased military drills and trade sanctions, China has employed AI to generate over half a million controversial messages on platforms like Facebook and TikTok this year.

This surge in disinformation comes amid sensitive events such as a high-profile speech by Taiwan's President and strategic business announcements, with Taiwan countering these actions as part of an ongoing struggle for sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

