China's AI Disinformation Tactics Stir Tensions with Taiwan

China has intensified its use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to spread disinformation against Taiwan, aiming to divide the island's public, according to Taiwan's National Security Bureau.

The report indicates that alongside increased military drills and trade sanctions, China has employed AI to generate over half a million controversial messages on platforms like Facebook and TikTok this year.

This surge in disinformation comes amid sensitive events such as a high-profile speech by Taiwan's President and strategic business announcements, with Taiwan countering these actions as part of an ongoing struggle for sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)