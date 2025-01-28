International Fraud Ring Busted: Fake Call Centre Duped US Citizens
A fake call centre in New Town, Kolkata, was dismantled by police, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals, including three women. They posed as Microsoft employees to defraud US citizens. Authorities seized numerous electronic devices, and investigations continue into the transaction methods used.
Police in Kolkata's New Town have dismantled a fake call centre, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals accused of operating a scam targeting US citizens. The centre posed as Microsoft providing tech support to defraud people across the U.S.
A joint raid by the Cyber Crime Wing of the West Bengal Police and local police stations led to the seizure of numerous documents, laptops, and mobile phones. Investigators are now delving into how the caught individuals managed their fraudulent transactions, scrutinizing possible avenues such as cryptocurrency and hawala networks.
The operation highlights a concerning tactic of exploiting international victims, with three women among those apprehended, ultimately reflecting a broader issue of transnational cybercrime.
