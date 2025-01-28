Controversial Campaign Trail: Tahir Hussain's Partial Parole
The Supreme Court granted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain six-day custody parole to campaign for the Delhi assembly polls while contesting on an AIMIM ticket. He must comply with specific restrictions, including being accompanied by armed police and covering security expenses. His interim bail plea remains unresolved.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has permitted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain a six-day custody parole to campaign for the Delhi assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket. The decision comes amid significant legal proceedings, linked to the February 2020 riots.
A bench of justices allowed Hussain's plea, ensuring tightly controlled conditions during his campaign efforts, from January 29 to February 3. His parole stipulates being escorted by armed police, with a daily security cost of Rs 2.47 lakh.
Tahir Hussain's interim bail application was previously denied due to the gravity of charges relating to the 2020 riots. This judicial allowance does not influence his pending cases, setting no precedent for similar requests in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy
Interim Bail Granted to Controversial Godman Asaram Amid Health Concerns
Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail: Return to Jodhpur Ashram Sparks Reactions
Bushra Bibi Secures Interim Bail Amidst Legal Challenges
Tahir Hussain's Plea for Interim Bail Adjourned Amidst Political Developments