Controversial Campaign Trail: Tahir Hussain's Partial Parole

The Supreme Court granted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain six-day custody parole to campaign for the Delhi assembly polls while contesting on an AIMIM ticket. He must comply with specific restrictions, including being accompanied by armed police and covering security expenses. His interim bail plea remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has permitted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain a six-day custody parole to campaign for the Delhi assembly elections on an AIMIM ticket. The decision comes amid significant legal proceedings, linked to the February 2020 riots.

A bench of justices allowed Hussain's plea, ensuring tightly controlled conditions during his campaign efforts, from January 29 to February 3. His parole stipulates being escorted by armed police, with a daily security cost of Rs 2.47 lakh.

Tahir Hussain's interim bail application was previously denied due to the gravity of charges relating to the 2020 riots. This judicial allowance does not influence his pending cases, setting no precedent for similar requests in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

