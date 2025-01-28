Justice on Foot: A March for Somnath Suryawanshi

A determined group has embarked on a long march from Parbhani, Maharashtra, to Mumbai, driven by a quest for justice. Their journey is a response to the death of Dalit man Somnath Suryawanshi, who died in judicial custody last month under suspicious circumstances, sparking allegations of police brutality.

The protest march, covering over 500 kilometers, aims to demand accountability from the authorities and has seen participants, including elderly women, endure harsh conditions. Thus far, the group has covered 230 kilometers, fueled by the government's failure to address their concerns.

Protestors have voiced frustration at the lack of government engagement, citing incidents of police violence following a demonstration in Parbhani. With resolve unshaken, the march is set to reach Mumbai between February 17 and 20, hoping to amplify their call for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)