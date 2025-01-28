Pakistani Forces Foil Militant Attack on Balochistan Post
Islamist militants attempted to seize a Pakistani security post near Afghanistan's border but were thwarted by the army. Five attackers and two soldiers were killed in Balochistan province's Qila Abdullah district. The region is affected by insurgent activity from both Baloch separatists and Islamist groups.
In a recent skirmish along the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani forces successfully repelled an attack by Islamist militants on a security post. Five militants, including two suicide bombers, were killed in the confrontation in Qila Abdullah district, Balochistan, according to the military.
The attempted assault involved an explosive-laden vehicle, which the Pakistani troops redirected against the perimeter wall of the post. Unfortunately, two soldiers lost their lives during the operation. The mineral-rich province continues to face instability from both separatist movements and Islamist militancy.
Islamabad has accused militants of using Afghan territory as a base for attacks, a claim Kabul has consistently denied, underlining the tense regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
