Delhi Court Sides with Atishi: Whistleblower Rights Affirmed in BJP Defamation Case

The Delhi court dismissed a BJP leader's plea against Atishi, confirming that her allegations of political corruption fell under free speech rather than defamation. The court recognized Atishi as a whistleblower, emphasizing the need for political accountability and rejecting the suppression of speech and the right to know.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:25 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi court has dismissed a defamation plea filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister Atishi, firmly stating her allegations of political corruption were an exercise of free speech. Special Judge Vishal Gogne supported Atishi's role in disclosing potential criminal activities involving significant financial transactions.

The court recognized her as a whistleblower, reinforcing her right to speak freely against supposed corrupt practices without the risk of defamation claims stifling political accountability. The decision underscores the precedence of freedom of speech and the citizens' right to know over contrived defamation cases.

Atishi's disclosures about alleged bribery attempts by the BJP remained protected under her freedom of speech, as validated by the court, turning the tables on Praveen Shankar Kapoor's complaint. The judgment encourages political grievances to be settled democratically rather than in the courts, affirming citizens' electoral rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

