Rebound Rally: AI Stocks Lead Market Surge

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a positive start to the day with AI-related shares recovering from previous losses. Corporate earnings further stirred market volatility. The Dow Jones also experienced a slight upward move, contributing to a mixed performance influenced by investor sentiment on tech and earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:05 IST
The U.S. stock markets began the trading day on an optimistic note as AI-related shares regained some lost ground. This recovery comes after a steep drop in the previous session, displaying the market's volatile nature amidst fluctuating corporate earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 42.8 points, equivalent to a 0.10% rise, bringing its index to 44,756.36. This growth, although modest, set a tone of cautious optimism among investors.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also marked their rise with gains of 0.24% and 0.39%, respectively. Their performance highlighted the influence of AI shares in the market, with investors keenly observing earnings reports to gauge future market directions.

