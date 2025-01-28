Rebound Rally: AI Stocks Lead Market Surge

The U.S. stock markets began the trading day on an optimistic note as AI-related shares regained some lost ground. This recovery comes after a steep drop in the previous session, displaying the market's volatile nature amidst fluctuating corporate earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 42.8 points, equivalent to a 0.10% rise, bringing its index to 44,756.36. This growth, although modest, set a tone of cautious optimism among investors.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also marked their rise with gains of 0.24% and 0.39%, respectively. Their performance highlighted the influence of AI shares in the market, with investors keenly observing earnings reports to gauge future market directions.

