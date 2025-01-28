Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Punjab Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal demanded an apology from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for an incident involving the attempted vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. Meghwal criticized Congress for comments on cultural practices. The debate has intensified tensions between political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:22 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Punjab Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has called on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for the recent attempt to vandalize a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, Punjab. This incident has sparked a political firestorm, with Meghwal condemning the act as disrespectful to Ambedkar's legacy.

Meghwal's comments also targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about BJP leaders participating in religious festivities at the Maha Kumbh. Meghwal argues that such comments show a disregard for Indian cultural traditions and could harm Congress's public image.

The controversy has further escalated with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil expressing similar sentiments against Kharge's statement, suggesting Congress might face negative repercussions. Amid these developments, Kejriwal has been accused of deflecting criticisms with unsubstantiated claims about the water supply in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025