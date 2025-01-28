Political Tensions Rise in Punjab Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has called on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for the recent attempt to vandalize a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, Punjab. This incident has sparked a political firestorm, with Meghwal condemning the act as disrespectful to Ambedkar's legacy.

Meghwal's comments also targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about BJP leaders participating in religious festivities at the Maha Kumbh. Meghwal argues that such comments show a disregard for Indian cultural traditions and could harm Congress's public image.

The controversy has further escalated with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil expressing similar sentiments against Kharge's statement, suggesting Congress might face negative repercussions. Amid these developments, Kejriwal has been accused of deflecting criticisms with unsubstantiated claims about the water supply in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)