Delhi Court Upholds Political Speech Rights
A Delhi court dismissed a defamation case by a BJP leader against Chief Minister Atishi. The judge ruled that a larger political entity should not suppress smaller voices using defamation. The case underscores the importance of political speech and resisting the use of financial power and investigative threats.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court ruled on Tuesday to dismiss a defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister Atishi, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the rights of political speech. Special judge Vishal Gogne highlighted the need for larger political entities to refrain from using defamation as a tool to silence smaller voices.
The judge's verdict focused on the allegations of horse trading levied against the ruling party and the misuse of prosecution threats. According to the verdict, such narratives are essential to the freedom of political speech, particularly for smaller parties seeking to express their stance.
The ruling stressed that larger parties, including the BJP, must exhibit resilience in accepting alternative political narratives, in tandem with the privileges they enjoy as the ruling power. The court emphasized the critical role of allowing political discourse without silencing opposition under the guise of defamation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
