Uttarakhand's Historic UCC Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, likening it to team sports for its inclusivity. The UCC is a landmark step for personal rights protection, covering marriage, divorce, and more, yet excludes certain tribal communities under constitutional provisions.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, stating that it embodies the same spirit of unity seen in sports. This notable announcement was made during the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in independent India to implement the UCC, which Modi described as a 'historic step'. The code prioritizes the protection of personal rights, governing areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, ensuring fair play for all residents, regardless of their religion.

The new legislation also prohibits practices like polygamy and child marriage. However, the Act does not extend to Scheduled Tribes as specified in the Constitution or to certain protected communities, underscoring a balance between uniform law and cultural protections.

