Barak Hostel Opens at JNU to Boost Inclusivity for North-East Students
Jawaharlal Nehru University inaugurated Barak Hostel to promote inclusivity and provide dedicated accommodation for North-East students. Led by the Vice-Chancellor, the ceremony highlighted the university's commitment to multiculturalism. The facility, with modern amenities, reserves 75% capacity for North-East students, reinforcing support for marginalized regions.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially opened the doors to its new Barak Hostel, a stride towards fostering inclusivity for students from India's North-East region.
The inauguration was graced by Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, alongside Sherry, Advisor to the North Eastern Council, marking a pivotal moment for the university. Vice-Chancellor Pandit expressed her gratitude to the North Eastern Council for their funding, reiterating JNU's dedication to cultural diversity and integration.
Barak Hostel, equipped with modern facilities such as Wi-Fi and accessible toilets, offers a home to students nationwide. Notably, 75% of its rooms are reserved for North-Eastern students, underscoring JNU's commitment to marginalized regions. The hostel had previously been e-inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah but faced delays in becoming operational.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mind your language: The battle for linguistic diversity in AI
Assam State Zoo Increases Biodiversity with Exotic Animal Exchange
One Nation, One Election: Unity in Diversity or Constitutional Challenge?
World Bank’s Plan to Boost Africa’s Blue Economy and Restore Coastal Biodiversity
Unity Mall: A New Hub for Cultural and Industrial Diversity in Punjab