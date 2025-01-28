Poland Strengthens Defense: Major Missile Purchase from the U.S.
Poland has signed a $745 million deal with the United States to acquire over 200 AGM-88G advanced anti-radiation missiles as part of a defense modernization initiative against potential Russian threats. The missiles are compatible with F-35 fighters arriving in 2026, with deliveries from 2029 to 2035.
Poland has secured a significant defense contract with the United States, procuring more than 200 AGM-88G advanced anti-radiation missiles at a cost of approximately $745 million. This move is a strategic part of Poland's efforts to modernize its military amid looming fears of Russian aggression.
The Polish defense ministry announced that these missiles are slated for delivery between 2029 and 2035 and will be integrated with the F-35 fighters expected in 2026. Notably, these missiles boast a range exceeding 200 kilometers, addressing Poland's tactical and strategic defense needs.
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the importance of this acquisition, lauding it as a pivotal advancement in Poland's operational military capabilities, particularly for the Air Force. He emphasized on social media that this marks a major milestone in Poland's ongoing military modernization program.
