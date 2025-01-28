India and Indonesia Strengthen Maritime Security Ties
The Indian and Indonesian Coast Guards renewed their cooperation agreement to enhance maritime safety and security for three years. This decision was made during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to New Delhi, reinforcing bilateral relations. Subianto attended as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance maritime security and safety, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesian Coast Guard have renewed their cooperation agreement for another three years.
This renewal coincides with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's recent visit to New Delhi, where both nations expressed their commitment to boosting maritime security cooperation.
The agreement, seen as a significant step forward in India-Indonesia relations, was reaffirmed during Subianto's presence as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indonesia
- maritime
- security
- cooperation
- agreement
- coast guard
- Prabowo Subianto
- New Delhi
- MoU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trilateral Ties: Japan, Philippines, and US Strengthen Cooperation
Grenada's Strengthened Ties with China: A New Era of Cooperation
Building Bridges: Chinese Military to Visit Japan for Enhanced Cooperation
Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement
Biden Administration Aims for Possible Gaza Agreement This Week