India and Indonesia Strengthen Maritime Security Ties

In a bid to enhance maritime security and safety, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesian Coast Guard have renewed their cooperation agreement for another three years.

This renewal coincides with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's recent visit to New Delhi, where both nations expressed their commitment to boosting maritime security cooperation.

The agreement, seen as a significant step forward in India-Indonesia relations, was reaffirmed during Subianto's presence as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)