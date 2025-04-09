India-Nepal MoU: A New Era in Agricultural Cooperation
India and Nepal signed a new memorandum of understanding to boost agricultural cooperation, replacing a 1991 agreement. The focus is on crop productivity, agricultural research, and climate-resilient practices. Plans include forming a Joint Agriculture Working Group and an Agro-Industrial Park in Nepal.
In a significant development, India and Nepal have strengthened their agricultural ties by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was reached on Wednesday following discussions between India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nepal's Ramnath Adhikari at the 3rd BIMSTEC Ministerial meeting in Kathmandu.
The new MoU, which replaces a 1991 agreement, aims to enhance cooperation in several key areas such as crop productivity, post-harvest management, and climate-resilient farming practices. Both countries are committed to working together to improve agricultural trade and facilitate capacity building.
Further, proposals like establishing an Agro-Industrial Park in Chitwan and projects under India's High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in Nepal are also being reviewed. Regional agricultural cooperation was also on the agenda in meetings with BIMSTEC officials and discussions with Bhutan's Agriculture Minister focusing on irrigation and mega farms.
