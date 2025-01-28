UNRWA Ban in Israel: A Looming Humanitarian Crisis

The impending ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Israel, set to take effect on Thursday, has raised significant concerns. Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, highlighted the alarming consequences this move would have on the agency's operations in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Lazzarini emphasized that the ban threatens to 'heighten instability and deepen despair' in a region already fraught with tensions. It jeopardizes the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and poses a substantial risk to the enclave's recovery and political transition.

The decision to implement the ban could potentially cripple UNRWA's ability to deliver critical services and assistance to Palestinian refugees, exacerbating an already critical situation and hindering efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)