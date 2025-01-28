Left Menu

Controversy Over Libyan Officer's Release: Italian PM Investigated

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is under judicial investigation after the surprise release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan police officer wanted by the International Criminal Court. Meloni faces allegations of embezzlement and aiding a crime but stresses her resolve against intimidation. Key government officials are also under scrutiny.

28-01-2025
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Tuesday her judicial investigation involvement, following the unexpected release of a Libyan police officer sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The officer, Osama Elmasry Njeem, was recently freed despite an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

The ICC criticized the lack of consultation regarding Njeem's release decision, requesting clarification from Italian authorities. Reacting on social media, Meloni revealed she faces allegations of embezzlement and aiding a crime, but she is under no obligation to resign. In Italy, an investigation does not equate to guilt or guarantee formal charges.

Meloni, known for her steadfast stance on national reforms, declared she would not succumb to intimidation or blackmail. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano are also under investigation, highlighting the broader implications of the controversy.

