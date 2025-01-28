DRI Nabs Ugandan Nationals for Major Cocaine Smuggling Attempt

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended three Ugandan nationals at Mumbai's international airport for a bold attempt to smuggle cocaine into India. The individuals had swallowed 170 capsules of the drug, which amounted to a total of 2.2 kilograms, officials reported on Tuesday.

Specific intelligence had alerted authorities to the activities of these members of a drug syndicate. Acting on this tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the Ugandans shortly after their arrival from Entebbe. Upon confrontation, all three admitted to having ingested the cocaine-filled capsules.

The suspects were quickly transferred to a government hospital following a court mandate to ensure their safety as they expelled the capsules. Subsequently, legal proceedings have begun with charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue.

