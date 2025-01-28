DRI Nabs Ugandan Nationals for Major Cocaine Smuggling Attempt
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three Ugandan nationals for attempting to smuggle cocaine into India by swallowing 170 capsules. The individuals were intercepted at Mumbai's airport, admitted to a hospital, and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended three Ugandan nationals at Mumbai's international airport for a bold attempt to smuggle cocaine into India. The individuals had swallowed 170 capsules of the drug, which amounted to a total of 2.2 kilograms, officials reported on Tuesday.
Specific intelligence had alerted authorities to the activities of these members of a drug syndicate. Acting on this tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the Ugandans shortly after their arrival from Entebbe. Upon confrontation, all three admitted to having ingested the cocaine-filled capsules.
The suspects were quickly transferred to a government hospital following a court mandate to ensure their safety as they expelled the capsules. Subsequently, legal proceedings have begun with charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue.
