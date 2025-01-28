Election Commission Demands Evidence from Kejriwal on Yamuna Poisoning Allegations

The Election Commission has formally requested AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to furnish evidence supporting his allegation that Haryana is contaminating the Yamuna River. The commission has reminded Kejriwal of legal provisions that could result in up to three years of imprisonment for making false statements that disrupt national unity and public harmony.

The inquiry comes after complaints from both the BJP and Congress, following Kejriwal's assertions that chemicals used in the alleged 'poisoning' could have led to numerous deaths. The EC has asked for details about the chemicals used and the preventive measures reportedly taken by Delhi Jal Board engineers in response.

The Election Commission emphasized the need for a factual basis for such serious allegations and highlighted the potential threat to public trust and election integrity. Kejriwal has been given a deadline of 8 pm on January 29 to provide a detailed response, as assembly elections approach in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)