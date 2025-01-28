Left Menu

NBDSA Cracks Down on Biased News Debates

The NBDSA has ordered Times Now Navbharat, Zee News, and News18 India to remove biased debate segments on issues including the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Uttar Pradesh encounter, and the AAP liquor scam. Anchors were cited for steering discussions towards religious bias and attributing guilt inaccurately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:38 IST
NBDSA Cracks Down on Biased News Debates
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has instructed several prominent news channels to remove biased segments from their programming. These segments, aired by Times Now Navbharat and Zee News, were accused of failing to adhere to guidelines on neutrality and religious bias.

The controversy began with debates on the Israel-Hamas conflict, broadcasted on Times Now Navbharat, and a coverage by Zee News on an Uttar Pradesh encounter involving a Muslim accused of killing Hindu children. Both channels were called out for allowing anchors to exhibit partisan behavior.

Additionally, News18 India was criticized for a debate implicating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor scam under investigation. NBDSA emphasized the need for restraint and neutrality, particularly with discussions involving political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning against detracting from meaningful discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025