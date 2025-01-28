NBDSA Cracks Down on Biased News Debates

In a landmark ruling, the News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has instructed several prominent news channels to remove biased segments from their programming. These segments, aired by Times Now Navbharat and Zee News, were accused of failing to adhere to guidelines on neutrality and religious bias.

The controversy began with debates on the Israel-Hamas conflict, broadcasted on Times Now Navbharat, and a coverage by Zee News on an Uttar Pradesh encounter involving a Muslim accused of killing Hindu children. Both channels were called out for allowing anchors to exhibit partisan behavior.

Additionally, News18 India was criticized for a debate implicating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor scam under investigation. NBDSA emphasized the need for restraint and neutrality, particularly with discussions involving political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning against detracting from meaningful discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)