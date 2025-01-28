Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff Over Deportation Flights Resolved: US-Colombia Agreement Reached

Deportation flights between the US and Colombia resumed following a diplomatic spat that nearly escalated into a trade war. Colombian President Petro had initially halted flights demanding humane treatment for deportees. A deal was struck to continue deportations under US terms after tension threatened economic sanctions.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:40 IST

  • Colombia

Deportation flights between the United States and Colombia resumed on Tuesday after a diplomatic disagreement almost led to a trade conflict between the two nations.

The standoff began when Colombian President Gustavo Petro stopped US deportation flights, demanding protocols for the dignified treatment of migrants. This action prompted the Trump administration to threaten trade tariffs and visa restrictions.

A negotiation concluded with Colombia agreeing to the US terms for resuming deportation flights. The compromise came just in time, averting enhanced customs inspections and trade sanctions against Colombia.

