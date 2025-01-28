Oklahoma's Controversial School Enrollment Rule: Balancing Immigration Policies and Education Rights
A new proposal in Oklahoma requires proof of US citizenship or legal immigration status for school enrollment, stirring controversy and fear in immigrant communities. Despite not preventing attendance, the rule has prompted protests and criticism, with concerns it could undermine education rights established under the 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court decision.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to implement a rule mandating proof of U.S. citizenship for children enrolling in public schools, a decision that aligns with former President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The rule still awaits approval from both the state Legislature and the governor.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters supports the measure as a necessary step for schools to allocate resources effectively. He emphasizes that the rule is designed to track students of illegal immigrants rather than to bar them from attending school. However, this proposal has sparked significant protests and concerns among civil liberty groups.
Immigrant communities are particularly wary, fearing potential consequences despite longstanding legal precedents affirming their children's right to education. Critics argue such measures could challenge the 1982 Supreme Court ruling in Plyler v. Doe, which allows children, regardless of immigration status, access to public education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
