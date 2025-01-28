Premier Meloni Faces Investigation over Controversial Repatriation

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, along with two senior government ministers, is facing an investigation for her role in the controversial repatriation of Ossama al-Masri, a Libyan warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Meloni announced the inquiry on social media, expressing indignation at the legal proceedings.

The Italian authorities had arrested al-Masri in Turin following an ICC-issued warrant, only to release him after a court didn't affirm his arrest. Meloni and her ministers are accused of aiding in the repatriation process, drawing criticism from opposition parties and human rights organizations.

The case has embroiled Meloni's government in controversy, with international bodies questioning Italy's commitment to upholding ICC mandates. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, scheduled for parliamentary questioning, maintains the expulsion was necessary for Italy's national security.

