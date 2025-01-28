Left Menu

Premier Meloni Faces Investigation over Controversial Repatriation

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and two ministers are under investigation for repatriating Libyan warlord Ossama al-Masri, wanted by the ICC. After his arrest in Turin, Italy released him due to procedural issues. Meloni and colleagues face scrutiny over aiding and abetting charges amidst political and human rights backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:54 IST
Premier Meloni Faces Investigation over Controversial Repatriation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, along with two senior government ministers, is facing an investigation for her role in the controversial repatriation of Ossama al-Masri, a Libyan warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Meloni announced the inquiry on social media, expressing indignation at the legal proceedings.

The Italian authorities had arrested al-Masri in Turin following an ICC-issued warrant, only to release him after a court didn't affirm his arrest. Meloni and her ministers are accused of aiding in the repatriation process, drawing criticism from opposition parties and human rights organizations.

The case has embroiled Meloni's government in controversy, with international bodies questioning Italy's commitment to upholding ICC mandates. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, scheduled for parliamentary questioning, maintains the expulsion was necessary for Italy's national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025