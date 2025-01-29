Colombian Migrants Return Amid Tensions with US

Colombian migrants, returned to their homeland on Tuesday via Colombian military flights, detailed their experience of being shackled during earlier US flights. This situation unfolded due to a diplomatic clash between Colombia and the Trump administration.

The deportation flights had been halted after Colombia's President, Gustavo Petro, refused to accept US military planes carrying migrants. In response, President Trump threatened significant tariffs on Colombian goods. A resolution was reached, and Colombia agreed to accept the migrants on its military flights, emphasizing humane treatment.

More than 200 migrants landed in Bogota, with President Petro welcoming them on social media. Affected migrants expressed disappointment with their treatment, likening it to being treated as criminals. This incident illuminates the complexities of handling mass deportations and international relations.

