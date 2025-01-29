Left Menu

Massive Haul: Over 2,000 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi Raid

In a joint operation, Delhi Police have seized more than 2,070 boxes of illicit liquor from a godown in the Alipur area. The bust comes as the city gears up for assembly polls. The confiscated alcohol, primarily marked from Punjab and Chandigarh, includes 65,000 liquor quarters and 8,750 beer bottles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:42 IST
Massive Haul: Over 2,000 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully executed a major raid, capturing over 2,070 boxes of illicit liquor from a warehouse in Alipur. This operation was part of a collaborative effort between the central and outer north district authorities.

The city is currently preparing for its assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results set to be unveiled on February 8. This timely seizure included vast amounts of illegal alcohol, predominantly hailing from Punjab, Chandigarh, and a minor portion from Haryana.

This significant raid was prompted by the discovery of 40 boxes of illicit liquor earlier in Patel Nagar, and further investigations into the illegal activities are ongoing, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025