Massive Haul: Over 2,000 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi Raid
In a joint operation, Delhi Police have seized more than 2,070 boxes of illicit liquor from a godown in the Alipur area. The bust comes as the city gears up for assembly polls. The confiscated alcohol, primarily marked from Punjab and Chandigarh, includes 65,000 liquor quarters and 8,750 beer bottles.
Delhi Police have successfully executed a major raid, capturing over 2,070 boxes of illicit liquor from a warehouse in Alipur. This operation was part of a collaborative effort between the central and outer north district authorities.
The city is currently preparing for its assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results set to be unveiled on February 8. This timely seizure included vast amounts of illegal alcohol, predominantly hailing from Punjab, Chandigarh, and a minor portion from Haryana.
This significant raid was prompted by the discovery of 40 boxes of illicit liquor earlier in Patel Nagar, and further investigations into the illegal activities are ongoing, according to police officials.
