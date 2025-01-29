Left Menu

EU to Tighten Migration Policies by 2025

The EU aims to implement stricter migration measures in 2025, focusing on increased deportations. Unlike Trump-era policies, these will avoid extreme methods. Migration is now seen as a security issue. EU ministers are set to discuss tougher policies, with Greece as a key migration entry point supporting stricter border control.

  • Greece

The European Union is preparing to implement stricter migration measures by 2025, focusing on increased deportations while steering clear of hardline methods employed by the Trump administration, Greece's migration minister announced on Tuesday.

Nikos Panagiotopoulos highlighted the approach would involve regular commercial flights for returning migrants, differentiating from Trump's strategies, which involved shackling migrants on military flights. The EU's perspective on migration is evolving, viewing it as a security issue rather than just a humanitarian concern.

EU migration and home affairs ministers will gather in Warsaw to discuss more stringent policies, bolstered by the current Polish presidency. Greece, a critical entry point for migrants, remains supportive of EU funding to enhance border security, noting a rise in sea arrivals due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

