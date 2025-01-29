Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Nuclear Facility

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted an Ukrainian drone attempting to assault a nuclear power facility in the Smolensk region, as reported by the area's governor.

Governor Vasily Anokhin utilized the Telegram messaging app to disclose that multiple unmanned aerial vehicles targeted civilian infrastructure across various parts of the Smolensk region.

He confirmed that preliminary information revealed one drone was neutralized without causing casualties or damage during its attempted strike on the nuclear power site.

(With inputs from agencies.)