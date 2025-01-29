Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Nuclear Facility

Russian air defense systems intercepted an Ukrainian drone targeting a nuclear power site in the Smolensk region. Governor Vasily Anokhin reported multiple drones targeting civilian infrastructure but confirmed no casualties or damage occurred during the attempted attack.

Updated: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted an Ukrainian drone attempting to assault a nuclear power facility in the Smolensk region, as reported by the area's governor.

Governor Vasily Anokhin utilized the Telegram messaging app to disclose that multiple unmanned aerial vehicles targeted civilian infrastructure across various parts of the Smolensk region.

He confirmed that preliminary information revealed one drone was neutralized without causing casualties or damage during its attempted strike on the nuclear power site.

