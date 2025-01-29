Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Nuclear Facility
Russian air defense systems intercepted an Ukrainian drone targeting a nuclear power site in the Smolensk region. Governor Vasily Anokhin reported multiple drones targeting civilian infrastructure but confirmed no casualties or damage occurred during the attempted attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST
Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted an Ukrainian drone attempting to assault a nuclear power facility in the Smolensk region, as reported by the area's governor.
Governor Vasily Anokhin utilized the Telegram messaging app to disclose that multiple unmanned aerial vehicles targeted civilian infrastructure across various parts of the Smolensk region.
He confirmed that preliminary information revealed one drone was neutralized without causing casualties or damage during its attempted strike on the nuclear power site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement