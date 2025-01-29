Left Menu

Trump's Bold Government Shake-up: A Federal Workforce Overhaul

The White House announced a buyout program for federal employees who leave by February 6 as a part of President Trump's government revamp. The initiative, offering seven months' salary, coincides with plans to return most workers to full-time office roles. A deferred resignation letter is included in the plan.

  United States

In a significant move, the White House has rolled out a buyout program for federal employees willing to leave their positions by February 6. The announcement marks a key aspect of President Donald Trump's unprecedented efforts to reshape the federal government workforce.

According to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the program will offer participants seven months of salary as an incentive. Furthermore, it is part of a directive requiring most federal employees to return to full-time office work.

The initiative includes a deferred resignation option, enabling participants to maintain pay and benefits while being exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

