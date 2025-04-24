Inside DOGE: The Unseen Cost of Government Overhaul

Elon Musk has been at the forefront of a controversial project aimed at streamlining the U.S. federal government. Titled the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the initiative promises billions in savings but encounters criticism and operational hurdles.

Reassignment of high-ranking officials to fill roles traditionally occupied by seasoned claims processors at the Social Security Administration has led to longer wait times for benefits. Meanwhile, IRS employees grapple with connectivity issues, potentially derailing efficient tax processing.

DOGE's impact extends to 14 federal agencies, with cuts and contract terminations fueling operational bottlenecks and scientific talent losses. Despite optimistic claims by Musk and the White House, critics question the efficacy and transparency of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)