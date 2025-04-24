Left Menu

Inside DOGE: The Unseen Cost of Government Overhaul

Elon Musk, in collaboration with President Trump, leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in attempting to streamline federal bureaucracy. Despite claims of savings, the initiative faces criticism for inefficiencies, secrecy, and disruption across 14 agencies, raising questions about long-term impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk has been at the forefront of a controversial project aimed at streamlining the U.S. federal government. Titled the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the initiative promises billions in savings but encounters criticism and operational hurdles.

Reassignment of high-ranking officials to fill roles traditionally occupied by seasoned claims processors at the Social Security Administration has led to longer wait times for benefits. Meanwhile, IRS employees grapple with connectivity issues, potentially derailing efficient tax processing.

DOGE's impact extends to 14 federal agencies, with cuts and contract terminations fueling operational bottlenecks and scientific talent losses. Despite optimistic claims by Musk and the White House, critics question the efficacy and transparency of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

