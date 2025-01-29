Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Dance: Balancing Relations with China and the US

India has a small diplomatic opening with China after military disengagement in Ladakh, but major issues persist. Strengthening US ties is crucial for India's technology and economic growth. Meanwhile, India is impressing global players like Apple in advanced manufacturing, showcasing potential in an AI-driven world.

Updated: 29-01-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:22 IST
India's Diplomatic Dance: Balancing Relations with China and the US
The recent disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh has offered India a rare diplomatic opening, according to foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. However, the 'big issues' remain unresolved.

At an Asia Society India event, Mohan emphasized the importance of India strengthening ties with the US to ensure technological and economic growth. Although India-China relations see minor improvements—such as resumed direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra—50,000 troops still face off along the border, and a $100 billion trade deficit persists.

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, revealed steps to 'rebuild' China ties after talks in Beijing. Concurrently, India's technological prowess surprises experts. Taimur Baig from DBS Research highlighted Apple's successful production in India, with yields comparable to China. Such developments underscore India's potential amid global geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

