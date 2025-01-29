Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, resulted in over seven fatalities and around 10 injuries. The incident occurred on the festival's most important day as millions gathered for a holy dip. Emergency services and officials took swift action to address the chaotic situation.

Updated: 29-01-2025 08:39 IST
A devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, has claimed the lives of more than seven individuals and left approximately 10 others injured. The incident happened Wednesday as tens of millions of devotees assembled for a holy dip, marking the peak day of the six-week Hindu festival. Drone images captured the masses converging in the pre-dawn hours for the ceremonial bath.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage reveal a scene of chaos and desperation, with bodies transported on stretchers and grieving relatives amid scattered belongings left behind during the frantic escape. An official, preferring anonymity, confirmed the fatalities, noting an earlier minor stampede. However, the exact cause remains unidentified.

Authorities, including the Rapid Action Force, mobilized to regain control and rescue those affected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for urgent support measures, while Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister urged attendance at nearby riverbanks instead of attempting to reach the main festival site. The event has attracted an array of attendees, including politicians and celebrities.

