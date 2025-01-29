UN Experts Urge Georgia to Address Allegations of Police Brutality and Arbitrary Detentions

Independent human rights experts have called on the Government of Georgia to take urgent and concrete measures to prevent further violence and investigate serious allegations of excessive use of force, torture, ill-treatment, and arbitrary detentions of peaceful demonstrators and media workers during the protests in November and December 2024.

"We have received credible reports of intentional physical violence, threats, intimidation, and retaliation against peaceful protesters, human rights defenders, and journalists by law enforcement officials," the experts stated. Additionally, some of the reported abuses were allegedly committed by individuals without uniforms or identifying insignia, raising concerns over possible covert operations aimed at suppressing dissent.

The experts warned that the scope and severity of these allegations, including severe injuries and cruel treatment, could amount to acts of torture and other inhumane or degrading punishment. They expressed particular concern over reports that these acts were not isolated incidents but rather indicative of a broader pattern of excessive force and potential command responsibility.

Excessive Use of Force and Inhumane Treatment

According to verified sources, the police reportedly fired rubber bullets, used water cannons, pepper spray, and other chemical irritants indiscriminately against demonstrators. Hundreds of individuals were reportedly injured, with an unusually high proportion sustaining serious head and facial injuries, indicating the possible intentional targeting of protesters' upper bodies.

Many demonstrators were also reportedly arrested and denied access to legal representation or the opportunity to inform their families of their whereabouts. There have been multiple accounts of detainees suffering verbal abuse, prolonged and repeated beatings, threats of sexual violence, and denial of essential medical care.

Investigations and Calls for Accountability

While the Special Investigation Service of Georgia has initiated an inquiry into the incidents, independent experts have raised concerns over the investigation’s lack of progress and transparency. "To date, this investigation does not appear to have yielded any substantial outcomes, while many protesters remain in detention," the experts noted.

They urged the Georgian government to ensure independent, impartial, and transparent investigations in line with international human rights standards. "Given the gravity of these events, we expect the authorities to take immediate steps to uphold justice, release arbitrarily detained individuals, and provide medical attention to those in need," they stressed.

Adherence to International Standards

The UN experts reiterated that any use of force by security forces must strictly adhere to principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution, and non-discrimination. The fundamental rights to life and physical and psychological integrity must be safeguarded at all costs.

They further called on the Georgian government to provide a comprehensive report on specific measures undertaken to prevent torture and other forms of inhumane treatment, particularly during peaceful assemblies and in places of detention.

Ongoing Monitoring and Future Actions

The experts confirmed that they have formally communicated their concerns to the Georgian government and will continue to closely monitor the situation. "We remain vigilant in ensuring that human rights are protected, and we urge the authorities to uphold their commitments under international law," they concluded.

The situation in Georgia remains tense as civil society groups and international observers demand accountability and justice for the victims of alleged police brutality and mistreatment. The international community will be watching closely as events unfold and expecting swift action from Georgian authorities.