Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Abetment of Wife's Suicide

A man, Vikas Upadhyay, was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for abetment of his wife's suicide, based on testimonies from their children. The court found him guilty of regular abuse, which led to his wife's death. An FIR was filed by the victim's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable verdict, a local court sentenced Vikas Upadhyay to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife's suicide. The conviction rests heavily on the harrowing testimonies of his children.

Additional district and government advocate Digambar Singh detailed the evidence presented by the children, who bore witness to the sustained physical and verbal abuse their mother, Vandana, endured. The damning testimony included accounts of beatings and Vikas's sinister suggestions for Vandana to take her own life.

The incident, dated August 29, 2023, tragically culminated in Vandana's suicide the following day. The conviction resulted in a Rs 50,000 fine, strengthening the case presented by Vandana's mother, Kamini Saxena, who initiated proceedings by filing an FIR despite initial resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

