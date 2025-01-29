Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Abetment of Wife's Suicide

In a notable verdict, a local court sentenced Vikas Upadhyay to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife's suicide. The conviction rests heavily on the harrowing testimonies of his children.

Additional district and government advocate Digambar Singh detailed the evidence presented by the children, who bore witness to the sustained physical and verbal abuse their mother, Vandana, endured. The damning testimony included accounts of beatings and Vikas's sinister suggestions for Vandana to take her own life.

The incident, dated August 29, 2023, tragically culminated in Vandana's suicide the following day. The conviction resulted in a Rs 50,000 fine, strengthening the case presented by Vandana's mother, Kamini Saxena, who initiated proceedings by filing an FIR despite initial resistance.

