Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion

On February 2, the Telangana government plans to unveil a report detailing its extensive caste survey conducted the previous year.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was apprised of the survey's progress during a recent meeting, where officials highlighted the national acclaim the initiative has received.

The survey, an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, commenced on November 6 and aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the state's socio-economic, employment, political, and caste dynamics. A draft report is already in place, with the final findings expected soon.

