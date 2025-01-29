Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion
The Telangana government is set to present a report on its comprehensive caste survey by February 2. The survey, initiated as part of an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has received national praise for its execution and depth. A draft report has already been prepared.
On February 2, the Telangana government plans to unveil a report detailing its extensive caste survey conducted the previous year.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was apprised of the survey's progress during a recent meeting, where officials highlighted the national acclaim the initiative has received.
The survey, an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, commenced on November 6 and aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the state's socio-economic, employment, political, and caste dynamics. A draft report is already in place, with the final findings expected soon.
