Silence and Secrecy Exposed: Database Unveils Clergy Abuse in the Philippines
A U.S. watchdog launched an online database showcasing more than 80 Roman Catholic priests accused of child abuse in the Philippines. The report condemns Filipino bishops' silence, suggesting it enables the offenses. This initiative aims to raise awareness and accountability within the Catholic Church.
- Country:
- Philippines
An online database revealing accusations against over 80 Roman Catholic priests for alleged abuse of minors in the Philippines was released by a U.S.-based watchdog on Wednesday. The organization, BishopAccountability.org, criticized Filipino bishops' silence on these accusations as a potential cover-up.
The initiative highlights the lack of convictions among 82 clergy members, including seven bishops, despite serious allegations, some dating back over two decades. Anne Barrett Doyle, a director at BishopAccountability.org, stated that the silence from the church encouraged continued abuses, urging prosecutors to investigate those who failed to report.
The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has set up measures to address these issues, but critics argue that external accountability measures common in other countries have been lacking. The report suggests the problem could be far more extensive than currently documented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry concludes five cops are responsible for the death of accused in custody.
Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry raises 'suspicion' on cops claim of self-defence while killing accused in encounter.
Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases
Outrage in Amravati: Community Unites Against Sexual Assault
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case