Left Menu

Silence and Secrecy Exposed: Database Unveils Clergy Abuse in the Philippines

A U.S. watchdog launched an online database showcasing more than 80 Roman Catholic priests accused of child abuse in the Philippines. The report condemns Filipino bishops' silence, suggesting it enables the offenses. This initiative aims to raise awareness and accountability within the Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST
Silence and Secrecy Exposed: Database Unveils Clergy Abuse in the Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An online database revealing accusations against over 80 Roman Catholic priests for alleged abuse of minors in the Philippines was released by a U.S.-based watchdog on Wednesday. The organization, BishopAccountability.org, criticized Filipino bishops' silence on these accusations as a potential cover-up.

The initiative highlights the lack of convictions among 82 clergy members, including seven bishops, despite serious allegations, some dating back over two decades. Anne Barrett Doyle, a director at BishopAccountability.org, stated that the silence from the church encouraged continued abuses, urging prosecutors to investigate those who failed to report.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has set up measures to address these issues, but critics argue that external accountability measures common in other countries have been lacking. The report suggests the problem could be far more extensive than currently documented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025