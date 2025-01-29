Silence and Secrecy Exposed: Database Unveils Clergy Abuse in the Philippines

An online database revealing accusations against over 80 Roman Catholic priests for alleged abuse of minors in the Philippines was released by a U.S.-based watchdog on Wednesday. The organization, BishopAccountability.org, criticized Filipino bishops' silence on these accusations as a potential cover-up.

The initiative highlights the lack of convictions among 82 clergy members, including seven bishops, despite serious allegations, some dating back over two decades. Anne Barrett Doyle, a director at BishopAccountability.org, stated that the silence from the church encouraged continued abuses, urging prosecutors to investigate those who failed to report.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has set up measures to address these issues, but critics argue that external accountability measures common in other countries have been lacking. The report suggests the problem could be far more extensive than currently documented.

