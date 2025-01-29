Left Menu

Mysterious Marriage Mishap: Baraat Returns Without Bride

A wedding procession arrived in Singa village, Himachal Pradesh, to find no bride. The groom's side was surprised as no wedding was planned. Middlemen Manu and Rajiv allegedly orchestrated and profited from the botched event. Police are investigating the occurrence as tensions remain high.

Una | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Una district when a marriage procession returned home without a bride. The groom and his baraat arrived at Singa Village only to discover no wedding was planned there.

The unexpected situation arose when villagers confirmed that neither the bride nor her family resided in the village. The groom showed a photograph of the bride, prompting confusion as she was unrecognized. The middlemen involved, Manu and Rajiv, who had purportedly arranged the wedding for a fee, fled the scene under the pretense of locating the bride.

Police were called to the increasingly tense scene. They advised the groom's family to reach a settlement or lodge a complaint. Haroli DSP Mohan Rawat confirmed investigations are ongoing, with the case drawing attention due to its mysterious nature and ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

