Bangladesh Seeks Equitable Border Agreements with India

Bangladesh's interim government announced plans to address 'uneven agreements' on border management with India at an upcoming meeting between the countries' border security chiefs.

Among the issues on the agenda, Bangladesh aims to discontinue certain border agreements and address the management concerns at the Kulaura Railway Station situated within its territory.

Other crucial discussions will focus on violence in border areas, infiltration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, unauthorized border development, and mitigation of misleading information spread by Indian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)