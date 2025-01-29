Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Equitable Border Agreements with India

Bangladesh's interim government intends to address 'uneven agreements' on borders with India during upcoming talks. The discussions will include border management, border-related incidents, and smuggling issues. Key topics are Kulaura Railway Station access, disputed developments near the border, and rumor control by Indian media.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:49 IST
Bangladesh Seeks Equitable Border Agreements with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government announced plans to address 'uneven agreements' on border management with India at an upcoming meeting between the countries' border security chiefs.

Among the issues on the agenda, Bangladesh aims to discontinue certain border agreements and address the management concerns at the Kulaura Railway Station situated within its territory.

Other crucial discussions will focus on violence in border areas, infiltration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, unauthorized border development, and mitigation of misleading information spread by Indian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

