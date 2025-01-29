Left Menu

Rebels Push South, Spark Tensions in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized Goma and are advancing towards Bukavu, amplifying tensions in the region. The conflict, fueled by resource control, has overwhelmed local hospitals and forced Romanian mercenaries to withdraw. The geopolitical repercussions heighten as Rwanda-backed forces expand their reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:07 IST
Rebels Push South, Spark Tensions in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized Goma and are advancing south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province. The M23 forces, reportedly supported by Rwanda, are expanding their territory after capturing Goma, leaving local hospitals overwhelmed and hundreds wounded amid sporadic fighting.

To gain control of Bukavu, the rebels must capture key locations like Kavumu, where the city's airport is, and face the Burundian troops bolstering Congo's defense. The conflict, driven by control over Congo's abundant mineral resources, has created significant geopolitical tension in the region.

Congo's resort to hiring Romanian mercenaries for defense has seen little success as the rebels strengthen their grip. The crisis casts a spotlight on regional dynamics and the growing influence of Rwanda-backed insurgencies tracing their roots to Rwanda's historical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025