Rebels Push South, Spark Tensions in Eastern Congo

Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized Goma and are advancing south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province. The M23 forces, reportedly supported by Rwanda, are expanding their territory after capturing Goma, leaving local hospitals overwhelmed and hundreds wounded amid sporadic fighting.

To gain control of Bukavu, the rebels must capture key locations like Kavumu, where the city's airport is, and face the Burundian troops bolstering Congo's defense. The conflict, driven by control over Congo's abundant mineral resources, has created significant geopolitical tension in the region.

Congo's resort to hiring Romanian mercenaries for defense has seen little success as the rebels strengthen their grip. The crisis casts a spotlight on regional dynamics and the growing influence of Rwanda-backed insurgencies tracing their roots to Rwanda's historical conflicts.

