Escalating Clashes: Ethiopia Faces Renewed Conflict in Amhara Region

In Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, over 300 Fano fighters were reportedly killed by the Ethiopian army, sparking fears of a regional war. This conflict follows previous tensions involving the Fano militia and the Eritrean forces, with disputes over the terms of the 2022 peace deal fueling the recent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:19 IST
In a concerning development, Ethiopia's army has announced a significant clashing event resulting in over 300 deaths of Fano militia fighters in the northern Amhara region. Emerging fears suggest this may be the prelude to a broader regional conflict.

The Fano militia, historically allied with Ethiopia and Eritrean forces during the Tigray conflict, now finds itself at odds with its former ally following the exclusion from peace negotiations last year. Ethiopia's tensions with Eritrea amplify these concerns, especially as military mobilizations intensify.

The Ethiopian army, citing a response to attacks carried out by Fano under 'Operation Unity', reported the destruction of 317 fighters, although opposing claims from Fano spokespeople dispute the figures and underscore a much higher federal army casualty count. Independent verification of these figures remains pending.

