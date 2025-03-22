Kim Jong Un Reinforces Ties with Russia Amid Conflict

In a significant diplomatic meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed steadfast support for Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict during talks with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, in Pyongyang. The meeting emphasized North Korea's backing of Russia following reports of additional North Korean troops aiding the Russian war effort.

Kim and Shoigu discussed a range of security concerns including Russia's dialogues with the Trump administration and the enduring commitment to a mutual defense treaty. Both sides pledged to uphold the agreements made in previous summits, underscoring their united front against external aggression.

The meeting underscored North Korea's provision of conventional weapons and troops to Russia, as intelligence officials continue to examine the extent of military support provided. Speculations also suggest further diplomatic engagements, including a potential visit by Kim to Russia following an invitation from President Vladimir Putin.

