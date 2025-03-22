Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Reinforces Ties with Russia Amid Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Security Council secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang, reiterating support for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. Their discussions included defense treaties and security collaborations. The dialogue comes amidst suspicions of North Korea receiving benefits from Russia for military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:36 IST
Kim Jong Un Reinforces Ties with Russia Amid Conflict
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed steadfast support for Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict during talks with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, in Pyongyang. The meeting emphasized North Korea's backing of Russia following reports of additional North Korean troops aiding the Russian war effort.

Kim and Shoigu discussed a range of security concerns including Russia's dialogues with the Trump administration and the enduring commitment to a mutual defense treaty. Both sides pledged to uphold the agreements made in previous summits, underscoring their united front against external aggression.

The meeting underscored North Korea's provision of conventional weapons and troops to Russia, as intelligence officials continue to examine the extent of military support provided. Speculations also suggest further diplomatic engagements, including a potential visit by Kim to Russia following an invitation from President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025