Tragic Morning: Teen Stabbed to Death on Walk

In Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl was tragically stabbed to death during her morning walk by an unidentified assailant. The attack occurred in Tandi village, leaving the community in shock. Police are investigating the case to identify the attacker and uncover the motive behind this heinous crime.

Rewa | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:48 IST
Tragic Morning: Teen Stabbed to Death on Walk
A tragic incident unfolded in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, as a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during her morning walk, authorities reported.

The attack took place in Tandi village at around 5 AM, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar, under the jurisdiction of the Churhata police station.

The girl's mother rushed to the scene following news of the attack, and despite efforts to save her, the girl was declared dead at the hospital. Police are diligently working to identify the attacker and the motive behind this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

