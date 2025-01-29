Tragic Morning: Teen Stabbed to Death on Walk

A tragic incident unfolded in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, as a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during her morning walk, authorities reported.

The attack took place in Tandi village at around 5 AM, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar, under the jurisdiction of the Churhata police station.

The girl's mother rushed to the scene following news of the attack, and despite efforts to save her, the girl was declared dead at the hospital. Police are diligently working to identify the attacker and the motive behind this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)