Chaos and Tragedy: Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India resulted in nearly 40 fatalities on Wednesday, as millions of Hindu devotees assembled for a holy river dip on a crucial day of the festival.

Authorities have faced sharp criticism from the public and opposition for alleged mismanagement, although state officials have praised police for their swift response in managing the chaotic situation.

The incident underscores the challenges in handling large religious gatherings, with many blaming crowd surges and inadequate crowd control measures for triggering the disaster.

