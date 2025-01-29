Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy: Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, claiming nearly 40 lives. The incident took place as millions gathered for a sacred river dip. Authorities face criticism for mismanagement, while officials hail police efforts in minimizing the disaster's impact. The stampede was triggered by crowd surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India resulted in nearly 40 fatalities on Wednesday, as millions of Hindu devotees assembled for a holy river dip on a crucial day of the festival.

Authorities have faced sharp criticism from the public and opposition for alleged mismanagement, although state officials have praised police for their swift response in managing the chaotic situation.

The incident underscores the challenges in handling large religious gatherings, with many blaming crowd surges and inadequate crowd control measures for triggering the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

