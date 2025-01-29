Kerala Government Defends Liquor Plant Allocations Amidst Opposition Allegations

The Kerala government has dismissed allegations of misconduct in the allocation of liquor manufacturing plants in Palakkad, asserting that the related cabinet note has been publicly available for days.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh accused the Congress-led opposition of orchestrating a misleading campaign against a significant investment project.

Despite opposition claims of a lack of transparency, Rajesh reiterated that the government would proceed with the plans, emphasizing sustainable water use through rainwater harvesting for the proposed brewery unit.

