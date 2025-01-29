Italy's Garante Puts AI Data Practices Under Scrutiny

Italy's data protection authority, known as the Garante, has raised concerns about the Chinese AI model DeepSeek's data usage practices, demanding explanations on how personal information is being handled. This move is part of the agency's aggressive approach toward high-tech multinationals operating within Italy.

The Garante has been at the forefront of safeguarding personal data and privacy rights in Italy since its establishment in 1997 under the nation's data protection law. Located in Rome's central Piazza Venezia, it is governed by a collegiate body of four, including a president, with members elected by parliament for a seven-year term to ensure independence from governmental influence.

The agency conducts investigations, audits, and imposes sanctions on organizations violating data protection regulations. Notable recent actions include hefty fines imposed on Telecom Italia and OpenAI, and an order to TikTok to boost data protection for minors. The Garante's measures have significantly influenced data privacy norms in Italy.

