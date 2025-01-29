Delhi Police Orders Immediate Firearm Surrender Ahead of Elections

Delhi Police have mandated that all licensed firearm holders must promptly deposit their weapons at respective local police stations. This directive was issued according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The decision is a result of the Election Commission of India's guidelines for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting the importance of preserving law and order during this critical period.

Notices have been dispatched to firearm owners, warning that failure to comply may invite legal consequences. This measure is part of an effort to ensure peaceful elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)