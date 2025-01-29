Delhi Police Orders Immediate Firearm Surrender Ahead of Elections
Delhi Police has instructed all licensed firearm holders to deposit their weapons at local police stations immediately. This step, prompted by the Election Commission of India, aims to maintain law and order during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Non-compliance could lead to legal repercussions.
Delhi Police have mandated that all licensed firearm holders must promptly deposit their weapons at respective local police stations. This directive was issued according to an official statement on Wednesday.
The decision is a result of the Election Commission of India's guidelines for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting the importance of preserving law and order during this critical period.
Notices have been dispatched to firearm owners, warning that failure to comply may invite legal consequences. This measure is part of an effort to ensure peaceful elections.
