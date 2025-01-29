Left Menu

Diplomatic Endeavors Amidst Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff in Jerusalem to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and a broader regional accord. Witkoff visited Gaza to oversee the ceasefire. Israel is facilitating the return of Palestinians and negotiating hostage and prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:18 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Jerusalem. This comes amid the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and efforts toward a broader regional agreement.

Reports indicate Witkoff also visited Gaza to oversee ceasefire implementations, following his trip to Saudi Arabia. The mission aims to bolster regional ties, potentially formalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Details on Witkoff's Gaza visit remain sparse, though Israeli media report an inspection of the Netzarim corridor, opened for displaced Palestinians' return.

As part of the ceasefire's first phase, Israel commenced withdrawal from the corridor, facilitating Palestinian returns and agreeing to a prisoner exchange. Recent developments include the release of seven hostages, with more slated for freedom alongside 110 Palestinian detainees on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

