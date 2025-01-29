Left Menu

Teacher Arrested as 'Mastermind' in West Bengal Tablet Scam

A teacher in West Bengal, Mohammed Mofitzul Islam, was arrested for masterminding a scam in the 'Taruner Swapno' tablet scheme. The fraud affected over 1,900 students, and the state police have arrested 52 people in total. A Special Investigating Team is probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:27 IST
In a significant development within the West Bengal tablet scheme scam, police have arrested a teacher described as the 'mastermind' behind the operation. The individual, Mohammed Mofitzul Islam, was apprehended near the Nepal border.

Originating from Ghirnigaon Gram Panchayat, Islam's name surfaced after questioning another teacher recently detained in connection with the scam. The fraudulent activities have affected 1,911 students from state-run schools participating in the 'Taruner Swapno' scheme, which aims to assist students financially in purchasing tablets.

Authorities in Islampur and Kolkata widened their net, leading to 52 arrests, as investigations continue. Islam reportedly had been on leave, citing illness and a need to travel to New Delhi for treatment, while manipulating funds from the school's portal across multiple districts, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

