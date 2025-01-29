Karnataka Introduces Free Bus Passes for Rural Journalists
Karnataka's government, led by CM Siddaramaiah, has initiated a free bus pass scheme for rural journalists lacking media accreditation. Eligible journalists need to have a minimum of four years' experience and submit proof of service. The application process is facilitated online via Seva Sindhu portal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday the introduction of a free bus pass facility for rural journalists who lack media accreditation certificates.
This initiative fulfills a budget promise and allows journalists with at least four years of experience in electronic or print media to apply online for the pass.
Eligible applicants must provide proof of employment and proof of residence, among other documents, and can apply via the Seva Sindhu portal at designated centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- free
- initiative
- journalists
- bus pass
- rural
- media
- government
- application
- travel
Advertisement