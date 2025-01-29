Karnataka Introduces Free Bus Passes for Rural Journalists

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday the introduction of a free bus pass facility for rural journalists who lack media accreditation certificates.

This initiative fulfills a budget promise and allows journalists with at least four years of experience in electronic or print media to apply online for the pass.

Eligible applicants must provide proof of employment and proof of residence, among other documents, and can apply via the Seva Sindhu portal at designated centers.

