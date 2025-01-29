Union Fights Trump's Federal Worker Reclassification
The American Federation of Government Employees sues to block President Trump's plan to reclassify up to 50,000 federal workers, arguing it would make firing them easier. The lawsuit contends Trump lacks authority to remove protections without a formal rule, challenging his recent executive order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:32 IST
The American Federation of Government Employees has filed a lawsuit to halt President Donald Trump's proposal to reclassify thousands of federal employees. The lawsuit argues Trump's executive order is beyond his authority.
Filed in Washington, D.C., the legal challenge targets a January 20 executive order which seeks to overhaul federal workforce classifications. It allows certain federal positions to be more easily terminated.
This initiative is part of Trump's broader efforts to reform the federal government since the beginning of his presidency. The union contends that the changes need a formal rulemaking process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bayer Hit with $100 Million Verdict in Toxic Chemical Lawsuit
Entertainment Buzz: Lawsuits, Concerts, Stabbings, and BAFTA Nods
Pharma Frontlines: Navigating Lawsuits, Costs, and FDA Rulings
US Health Policies Under Scrutiny: Lawsuits, Negotiations, and Developments
High Court Blocks Tycoon's $14 Billion Lawsuit: A Legal Battle Lost