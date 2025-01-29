Union Fights Trump's Federal Worker Reclassification

The American Federation of Government Employees has filed a lawsuit to halt President Donald Trump's proposal to reclassify thousands of federal employees. The lawsuit argues Trump's executive order is beyond his authority.

Filed in Washington, D.C., the legal challenge targets a January 20 executive order which seeks to overhaul federal workforce classifications. It allows certain federal positions to be more easily terminated.

This initiative is part of Trump's broader efforts to reform the federal government since the beginning of his presidency. The union contends that the changes need a formal rulemaking process.

