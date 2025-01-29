Left Menu

Union Fights Trump's Federal Worker Reclassification

The American Federation of Government Employees sues to block President Trump's plan to reclassify up to 50,000 federal workers, arguing it would make firing them easier. The lawsuit contends Trump lacks authority to remove protections without a formal rule, challenging his recent executive order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:32 IST
Union Fights Trump's Federal Worker Reclassification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American Federation of Government Employees has filed a lawsuit to halt President Donald Trump's proposal to reclassify thousands of federal employees. The lawsuit argues Trump's executive order is beyond his authority.

Filed in Washington, D.C., the legal challenge targets a January 20 executive order which seeks to overhaul federal workforce classifications. It allows certain federal positions to be more easily terminated.

This initiative is part of Trump's broader efforts to reform the federal government since the beginning of his presidency. The union contends that the changes need a formal rulemaking process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025