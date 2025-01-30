Corruption Case Against New York Mayor Under Review

Senior Justice Department officials and federal prosecutors from Manhattan are in discussions about potentially dropping the corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, according to a Wednesday report by the New York Times.

The impending criminal trial, scheduled for April, runs parallel to Adams' campaign for a second term as mayor. In response to the charges, Adams has asserted his innocence, claiming he has not broken the law.

The decision to proceed or drop charges comes as a crucial moment approaches, blending legal scrutiny with political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)